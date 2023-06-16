Rebalance LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

