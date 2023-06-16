Rebalance LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

