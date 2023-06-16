Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after acquiring an additional 725,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

