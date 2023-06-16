Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 35,421 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3145 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

