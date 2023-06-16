Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

