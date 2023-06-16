Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,321,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,074.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,969,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

