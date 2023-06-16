Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

