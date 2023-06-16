Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 232.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

