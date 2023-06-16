Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

