Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

