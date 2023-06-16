Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

