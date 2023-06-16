Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VOT stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

