Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.