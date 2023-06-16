Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

