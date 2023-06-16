Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCD stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.46 and its 200-day moving average is $276.56. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

