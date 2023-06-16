Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,597 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.