Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

