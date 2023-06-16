Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,324 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS USMV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

