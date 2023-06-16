Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.21 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

