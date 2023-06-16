Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

