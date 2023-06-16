Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,852 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after buying an additional 569,697 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.