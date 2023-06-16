Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,303 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.34 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.