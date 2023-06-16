Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.41 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.