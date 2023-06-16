REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $40.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $19.65 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $854.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

