ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Critical Review

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $78.22 billion 0.03 -$61.00 million ($0.18) -32.56 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion 1.05 $215.40 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -5.55% -4.04% -0.72% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.9% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.