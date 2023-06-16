Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

