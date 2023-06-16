Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) & Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Duke Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy $28.77 billion 2.46 $2.55 billion $3.25 28.23

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy 8.89% 8.39% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares American Electric Power and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Electric Power and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Duke Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20

Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $103.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Duke Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Duke Energy pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Summary

Duke Energy beats American Electric Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

