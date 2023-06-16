Reviewing Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) & Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Gencor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $616.07 million 1.14 $38.61 million $1.22 25.06 Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.02 -$370,000.00 $0.53 26.96

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Douglas Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.8% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 4.93% 14.04% 5.18% Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Douglas Dynamics and Gencor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Gencor Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. The Work Truck Solutions segment includes upfit of market attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles under the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The company was founded by Douglas Seaman in 2004 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

