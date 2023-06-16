Reviewing Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Oncolytics Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$19.10 million ($0.30) -6.50

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Oncolytics Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A 22,323.86% 203.64% Oncolytics Biotech N/A -86.46% -63.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and Bavencio, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

