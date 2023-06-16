RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $220.71. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.