Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 514,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,436 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 86.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,102,000 after purchasing an additional 437,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

