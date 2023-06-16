Roger E. Kahn Buys 17,122 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 17,122 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $19,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,810.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
