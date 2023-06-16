Rollins (ROL) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rollins to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rollins lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Get Rollins alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.77% 31.07% 17.82% Rollins Competitors 6.09% 70.40% 9.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.0% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rollins and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.70 billion $368.60 million 54.08 Rollins Competitors $3.63 billion $393.56 million 27.61

Rollins’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rollins. Rollins is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rollins has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rollins and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rollins Competitors 18 213 253 0 2.49

Rollins presently has a consensus target price of $44.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Rollins’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Rollins rivals beat Rollins on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.