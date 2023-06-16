Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $461.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.