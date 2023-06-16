Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $17.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

ROP opened at $461.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.16 and a 200 day moving average of $439.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

