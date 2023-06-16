Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 339 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.24).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital raised shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday.

Rotork Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 328 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,981.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.22. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

