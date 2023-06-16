Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $158.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

RGLD stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

