RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE RPT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.