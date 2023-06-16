RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Critical Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquidity Services and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liquidity Services and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 11.03% 17.34% 9.35% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and RTCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $280.05 million 1.72 $40.32 million $1.00 15.72 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

