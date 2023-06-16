Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $12.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

