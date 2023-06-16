Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 509.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

