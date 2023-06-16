Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $55.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shopify alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 0.4 %

SHOP opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.