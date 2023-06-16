Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,611.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.04. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10).

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

About Oxford Instruments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

