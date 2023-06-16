Short Interest in Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Expands By 40.0%

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Abacus Property Group Price Performance
Shares of ABPPF stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. Abacus Property Group has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.80.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
