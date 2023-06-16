Short Interest in Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN) Increases By 25.1%

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aceragen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aceragen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aceragen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aceragen during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aceragen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Aceragen has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease.

