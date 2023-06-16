Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Decreases By 40.1%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in adidas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY opened at $95.81 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 435.52 and a beta of 1.04.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Read More

