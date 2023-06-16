Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Rises By 66.9%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,900 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.6 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.59.
About China Gold International Resources
