Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 45.3%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.
OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
