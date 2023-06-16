Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Declines By 45.5%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

eMagin Stock Performance

eMagin stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMAN. StockNews.com began coverage on eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.