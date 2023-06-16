Short Interest in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW) Grows By 70.0%

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HMACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hainan Manaslu Acquisition (HMACW)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.