Short Interest in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW) Grows By 70.0%

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMACW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

